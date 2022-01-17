Head-To-Head Review: a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) vs. Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Betterware de Mexico and a.k.a. Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Betterware de Mexico 0 0 1 0 3.00 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

Betterware de Mexico presently has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 139.74%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus target price of $13.56, indicating a potential upside of 80.98%. Given Betterware de Mexico’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Betterware de Mexico is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.0% of Betterware de Mexico shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of a.k.a. Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and a.k.a. Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Betterware de Mexico $340.48 million 2.02 $15.87 million $2.26 8.31 a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Betterware de Mexico has higher revenue and earnings than a.k.a. Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Betterware de Mexico and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Betterware de Mexico 15.97% 103.89% 26.43% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Betterware de Mexico beats a.k.a. Brands on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico. The company was formerly known as Betterware de MÃ©xico, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Campalier, S.A. de C.V.

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

