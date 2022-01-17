Head-To-Head Contrast: RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) versus International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT)

RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) and International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of RedBall Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of International Game Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of International Game Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

RedBall Acquisition has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Game Technology has a beta of 2.14, suggesting that its share price is 114% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and International Game Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A N/A International Game Technology 5.63% -2.85% -0.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares RedBall Acquisition and International Game Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RedBall Acquisition N/A N/A -$25.09 million N/A N/A International Game Technology $3.12 billion 1.84 -$897.89 million $1.06 26.38

RedBall Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Game Technology.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for RedBall Acquisition and International Game Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RedBall Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A International Game Technology 0 1 5 0 2.83

International Game Technology has a consensus target price of $39.17, indicating a potential upside of 40.08%. Given International Game Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe International Game Technology is more favorable than RedBall Acquisition.

Summary

International Game Technology beats RedBall Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

RedBall Acquisition Company Profile

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors. RedBall Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support. The Global Gaming segment includes iGaming, sports betting, sales, product management, studios, global manufacturing, operations, and technology. The company was founded on July 11, 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

