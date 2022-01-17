Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Upgraded by Cowen to Market Perform

Cowen upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have $23.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.50.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HA. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wolfe Research cut Hawaiian from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $20.18 on Thursday. Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $17.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The company had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.76) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post -7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of Hawaiian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Hawaiian by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Hawaiian by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.