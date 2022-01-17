HAP Trading LLC Reduces Stock Position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI)

HAP Trading LLC lessened its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,320 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the second quarter worth approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FTAI opened at $29.42 on Monday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.02.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The business had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.35%.

A number of analysts have commented on FTAI shares. Barclays started coverage on Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

