HAP Trading LLC Buys 31,516 Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

HAP Trading LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 228.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,516 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 381.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 134,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWU opened at $34.58 on Monday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.07 and a fifty-two week high of $34.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02.

