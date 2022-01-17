Handelsbanken Fonder AB Trims Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Hasbro by 153.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,408,000 after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $100.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.05. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 83.44%.

In other Hasbro news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,982 shares of company stock valued at $4,335,304. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HAS shares. Truist dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

