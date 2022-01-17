Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its holdings in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.05% of Masco worth $7,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 48.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Masco by 51.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 702,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,998,000 after purchasing an additional 239,300 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. increased its position in shares of Masco by 70.2% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 20,711 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,613,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,145,087,000 after purchasing an additional 61,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Masco by 551.3% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.17.

MAS opened at $67.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 36.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 1 year low of $51.97 and a 1 year high of $71.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 480.10% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Masco’s payout ratio is 51.37%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 67,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $4,355,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,939 shares of company stock valued at $7,834,920 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.