Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,783 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM opened at $71.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.92.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

