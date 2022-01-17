Handelsbanken Fonder AB Invests $8.15 Million in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 372,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.06% of Clarivate as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Clarivate by 10.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Clarivate by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Clarivate by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 79,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clarivate by 3,033.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Clarivate alerts:

In other news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last three months. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clarivate from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.71.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of -112.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.61.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $442.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.