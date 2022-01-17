Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $5.32 Million Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 185.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NLY opened at $7.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $8.47. The company has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 45.36%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NLY. Barclays downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

