Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.13% of 51job worth $5,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 353.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 217,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after acquiring an additional 169,854 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in 51job by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 51job by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,421,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,814,000 after acquiring an additional 73,301 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in 51job by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 659,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,874,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 51job by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 51job stock opened at $49.58 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.39 and a 200 day moving average of $64.02. 51job, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.19 and a 12 month high of $79.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $167.82 million during the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 7.19%.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

