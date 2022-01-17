Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 1,281 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.1% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GWW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $536.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $539.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $481.58.

NYSE GWW opened at $504.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $356.23 and a one year high of $527.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $499.62 and its 200-day moving average is $457.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.99%.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP John L. Howard sold 9,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.68, for a total value of $4,831,703.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,034 shares of company stock valued at $12,765,357. 10.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

