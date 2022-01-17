Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,511 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,174 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,064,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after acquiring an additional 600,848 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,092,461 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $203,915,000 after acquiring an additional 534,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,749,000 after acquiring an additional 501,931 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on IMO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.73.

NYSEAMERICAN:IMO opened at $40.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a fifty-two week low of $18.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.76.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. Equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.2189 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.23%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.