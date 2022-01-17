Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $218,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,211 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AEM. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 82.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,475 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.31.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12-month low of $47.07 and a 12-month high of $74.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.40.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $974.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.31 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 53.03%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.