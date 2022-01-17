Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $229.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $2,460,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 1,576 shares of Group 1 Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $326,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,837 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,128,000 after purchasing an additional 218,096 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,823,000 after purchasing an additional 37,706 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 675,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,013,000 after purchasing an additional 41,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 93,848.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 456,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,104 shares during the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GPI traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $183.58. 146,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,837. Group 1 Automotive has a 1 year low of $130.30 and a 1 year high of $212.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.09 by $0.53. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is 4.57%.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

