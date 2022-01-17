Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the December 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 5,560,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,461 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 3,772.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 816,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after purchasing an additional 794,984 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,854,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,065,000 after purchasing an additional 458,092 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 269,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th.

GRTS stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,086,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,481,500. Gritstone bio has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $35.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of -0.01.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

