Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.58.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.20 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Panther Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Great Panther Mining to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Great Panther Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining in the second quarter worth about $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 88.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 101,251 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 667.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 234,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 203,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 810,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 603,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

GPL opened at $0.23 on Monday. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.00 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.76.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $38.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Great Panther Mining Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration of precious materials. It operates through the following segments: Operations; Coricancha, Exploration, and Corporate. The Operations segment involves in the Tucano, the GMC, and Topia mining operations. The Coricancha segment focuses in the gold-silver-copper-lead-zinc mining in central Andes of Peru.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.