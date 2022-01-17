Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Receives $16.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.60.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Great Ajax alerts:

Shares of AJX traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.27. 37,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,790. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $307.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.79.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.58%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Great Ajax by 2.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Great Ajax by 51.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Great Ajax by 6.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Great Ajax by 27.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Great Ajax by 6.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 85,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

About Great Ajax

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.