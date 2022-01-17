Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,125,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 52,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 43,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.95.

Shares of JPM stock traded down $10.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.89. The stock had a trading volume of 40,158,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,995,020. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $466.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.79 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

