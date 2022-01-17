Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Sells 600,000 Shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $2,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zogenix by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,678,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,132,000 after purchasing an additional 755,896 shares during the period. Fairmount Funds Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 1,970,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,046,000 after acquiring an additional 565,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,357,000 after buying an additional 382,757 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Zogenix by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,051,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,731,000 after buying an additional 338,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zogenix during the 2nd quarter worth $5,696,000.

In other news, Director Renee P. Tannenbaum sold 5,305 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $62,174.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZGNX. Northland Securities cut their price target on Zogenix from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zogenix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.95.

ZGNX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 437,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,870. Zogenix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.79. The stock has a market cap of $891.95 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.21.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.08). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 80.20% and a negative net margin of 381.69%. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 690.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of central nervous system (CNS) therapies and products for the treatment orphan diseases and other CNS disorders. Its products include Fintepla and MT1621. The company was founded by Stephen James Farr, Cam L.

