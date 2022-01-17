Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 1.57% of TELA Bio worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3,256.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $189,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TELA traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.00. 1,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a current ratio of 6.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57. TELA Bio, Inc. has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 121.27% and a negative return on equity of 84.60%. On average, analysts forecast that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 53,247 shares of company stock valued at $660,839. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

