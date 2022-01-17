Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lowered its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $753,169,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Alibaba Group by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,160,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Argus downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.80.

BABA stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $131.57. 18,614,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,587,500. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.17. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $108.70 and a 1 year high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $9.74. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

