Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 23,000 Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evolent Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 189,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 491.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 93,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

In other news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Evolent Health stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Evolent Health, Inc. has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $34.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.11.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $222.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.18 million. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

EVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Evolent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Evolent Health from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.