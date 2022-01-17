Granite Point Capital Management L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC)

Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TVAC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 528,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Thayer Ventures Acquisition makes up approximately 0.4% of Granite Point Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.45% of Thayer Ventures Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $143,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Thayer Ventures Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $591,000. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TVAC opened at $10.14 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14. Thayer Ventures Acquisition Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.55 and a fifty-two week high of $10.61.

Thayer Ventures Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the travel and transportation technology sectors. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Valencia, California.

