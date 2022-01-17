Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) PT Lowered to C$4.50 at Royal Bank of Canada

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOOD. reduced their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$10.50 to C$7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$3.57 on Friday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$3.37 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The stock has a market cap of C$266.49 million and a PE ratio of -7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.52 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.53.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

