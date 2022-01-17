Golos Blockchain Trading Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (CURRENCY:GLS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. In the last seven days, Golos Blockchain has traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golos Blockchain has a market cap of $690,828.16 and approximately $93.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golos Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Golos Blockchain Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

