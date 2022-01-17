Golff 24-Hour Volume Reaches $1.31 Million (GOF)

Golff (CURRENCY:GOF) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Golff has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of Golff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Golff has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Golff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Golff

GOF is a coin. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Golff’s total supply is 9,999,338 coins. Golff’s official website is www.golff.finance . Golff’s official Twitter account is @GolffProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Golff is medium.com/@GolffProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Golff is a one-stop encrypted bank, to create a light, open, and free financial world. Golff seeks to generate governance token GOF in a fair way so that 95% of GOF comes from liquid mining which will encourage a large number of users and funds to participate in its system. In the future, the community will vote to determine more liquid mining and behavioral mining methods. “

Golff Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golff should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golff using one of the exchanges listed above.

