Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Position Reduced by Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.02 on Monday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.01 and a fifty-two week high of $100.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.05 and its 200-day moving average is $100.08.

