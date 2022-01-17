Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Stock Position Raised by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $980,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSLC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GSLC opened at $92.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its 200-day moving average is $90.54. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $95.90.

