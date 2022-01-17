Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,362 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 22,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

In other news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Jennifer Allison Haworth sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.68, for a total transaction of $625,464.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,492 shares of company stock worth $1,011,977 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GL opened at $105.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.53. Globe Life Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.25 and a 52 week high of $108.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.69%.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

