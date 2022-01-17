Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Global X Internet of Things ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,000 shares, a drop of 43.6% from the December 15th total of 81,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Internet of Things ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF by 79.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things ETF in the third quarter worth about $91,000.

NASDAQ SNSR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.12. 55,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,400. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.59. Global X Internet of Things ETF has a 1 year low of $31.41 and a 1 year high of $40.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This is an increase from Global X Internet of Things ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

