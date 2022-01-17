Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Short Interest Update

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 62.9% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of GBLI stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Global Indemnity Group has a one year low of $23.97 and a one year high of $31.98.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $166.99 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 1.01%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.97 per share, with a total value of $51,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph W. Brown purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.90 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 24,000 shares of company stock worth $644,940. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the third quarter worth $853,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, and Stable; and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

