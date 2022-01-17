Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Short Interest Down 53.9% in December

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the December 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

GVDNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Givaudan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.20.

Givaudan stock traded down $2.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.13. The company had a trading volume of 25,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,103. Givaudan has a 12-month low of $73.05 and a 12-month high of $105.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.93.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

