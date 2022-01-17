Gentarium (GTM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $121,579.35

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded up 45.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. Gentarium has a market cap of $121,579.35 and $108.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Gentarium has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gentarium alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00062348 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,261.71 or 0.07632303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,626.64 or 0.99745199 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00068913 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007897 BTC.

About Gentarium

Gentarium’s total supply is 6,053,030 coins. Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gentarium is gtmcoin.io

Buying and Selling Gentarium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gentarium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gentarium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.