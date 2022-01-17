Genesis Shards (GS) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. Genesis Shards has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and $32,377.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Genesis Shards coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002397 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00060708 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00069643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,159.88 or 0.07569970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,769.06 or 1.00064182 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007713 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

