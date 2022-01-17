General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. General Dynamics makes up 2.1% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,190 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in General Dynamics by 5.4% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 120,108 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in General Dynamics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.92.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $213.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $59.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $146.53 and a 52 week high of $214.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $203.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.