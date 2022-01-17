General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Update

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

General American Investors stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.27. 29,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,600. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.56. General American Investors has a one year low of $35.89 and a one year high of $46.75.

Get General American Investors alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the third quarter worth $29,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth $216,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the second quarter worth $225,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General American Investors in the third quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in General American Investors by 23.4% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

Read More: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for General American Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General American Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.