Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,133 Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 7,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the second quarter valued at about $406,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 49.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 82,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 27,385 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 3,946.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 82.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 143,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,991,000 after buying an additional 64,986 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Kimco Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.81.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $25.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $25.62.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $368.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.88 million. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 79.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

In related news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $128,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Paul Westbrook sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

