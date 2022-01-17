Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,580,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $15,412,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,808,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,536,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IMCB opened at $68.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.03.

