Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 498.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,573,000 after buying an additional 37,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 176,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMP. UBS Group raised their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.33.

NYSE AMP opened at $328.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $303.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.77 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The stock has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

