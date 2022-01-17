Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 7,029 Shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) by 273.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,029 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $236,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 35.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 157,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 41,148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 97.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the second quarter worth $4,161,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% in the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,600,000 after purchasing an additional 526,416 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA TBT opened at $18.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1 year low of $15.53 and a 1 year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

