Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 278 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGP. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $94.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.77. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $71.68 and a 52-week high of $97.90.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.