Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Genenta Science (NASDAQ:GNTA) in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of GNTA opened at $10.21 on Thursday. Genenta Science has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.13.

Genenta Science Company Profile

Genenta Science S.p.A. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of hematopoietic stem progenitor cell immuno-gene therapy for solid tumors, including the lead product candidate, Temferon(TM). Genenta Science S.p.A. is based in MILAN, Italy.

