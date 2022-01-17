GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $100.99.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX stock opened at $101.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average of $95.16. GATX has a 12-month low of $84.50 and a 12-month high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GATX will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GATX by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $320,782,000 after acquiring an additional 99,799 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in GATX by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after acquiring an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in GATX by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,983,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in GATX by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,059,000 after acquiring an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in GATX by 30.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 552,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,525,000 after acquiring an additional 128,005 shares during the last quarter.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.