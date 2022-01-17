GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

GAIL (India) Limited (OTCMKTS:GAILF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the December 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 38.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GAILF opened at $11.27 on Monday. GAIL has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.64.

About GAIL (India)

GAIL (India) Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, processing, transmission, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Transmission Services, Natural Gas Marketing, Petrochemicals, Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and Other Liquid Hydrocarbons, and Other.

