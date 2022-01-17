FY2022 EPS Estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Increased by Wedbush (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) – Wedbush raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $5.50 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.01. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s FY2023 earnings at $6.11 EPS.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.78% and a net margin of 37.58%. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.89 billion.

TSM has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.76.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $140.66 on Monday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $729.47 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,885,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,160,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,881 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,607,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,158,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,474 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,061,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,909,786,000 after purchasing an additional 238,731 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,779,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,775,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,395,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,607,303,000 after acquiring an additional 310,712 shares during the last quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

