FY2022 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Lowered by Oppenheimer

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ FY2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CCOI. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cogent Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.57.

Shares of CCOI stock opened at $63.99 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.98 and a beta of 0.13. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 664.00%.

In related news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $186,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,420 shares of company stock worth $729,139 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 35.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 95.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

