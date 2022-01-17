FY2021 EPS Estimates for OceanFirst Financial Corp. Lowered by Boenning Scattergood (NASDAQ:OCFC)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) – Research analysts at Boenning Scattergood dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for OceanFirst Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, January 13th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.85. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for OceanFirst Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OCFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanFirst Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

OCFC opened at $24.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.99. OceanFirst Financial has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.95.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.56 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCFC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 133,133 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,772 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 52,278 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nicos Katsoulis bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.90 per share, with a total value of $62,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.