FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Lowered by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln Electric in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now expects that the industrial products company will earn $6.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.20. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 42.54% and a net margin of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Loop Capital began coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.50.

LECO opened at $135.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.19. Lincoln Electric has a 52 week low of $110.52 and a 52 week high of $148.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 11.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,739,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,134,000 after purchasing an additional 284,050 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $25,218,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,828,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $767,680,000 after purchasing an additional 149,773 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 34,326.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,810,000 after purchasing an additional 140,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 171.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,320,000 after purchasing an additional 107,096 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Mapes sold 76,590 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.42, for a total value of $11,214,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 3,663 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.27, for a total value of $524,798.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.45%.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

