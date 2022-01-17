FY2021 EPS Estimates for Global Payments Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Beck now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $7.79 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.75. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock.

GPN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $186.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.69.

NYSE GPN opened at $150.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.13. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 8.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 57,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,784,000 after buying an additional 26,987 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 22,323.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 11,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $274,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kriss Cloninger III purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 31.55%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

